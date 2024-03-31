Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake NE polling campaign in next week

ITANAGAR/AGARTALA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will extend his election campaigning in other northeastern states as well from next week onwards. After the announcement of the 7-phase poll schedule by the Election Commission, the BJP leader would be the first to launch such a campaign.

BJP sources said on Friday that the Home Minister Shah would address an election rally at Aalo in West Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh on April 6, to hold meetings with the state BJP leaders to discuss election-related affairs. Then the Home Minister would come to Tripura on April 7 for a two-day election campaign.

In Tripura, he would address one or two election rallies and hold a roadshow in Agartala. Before leaving the state on April 8, Shah would hold a meeting with the state party leaders. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a meeting with the party leaders and discussed the visit of Home Minister Shah and his election related campaign in the state on Thursday night.

The Union Home Minister will also join the BJP campaign in other northeastern states, including Assam. Besides Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda along with Union Ministers viz. Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and several MPs including veteran Bollywood actress turned politician Hema Malini will be seen campaigning for BJP in the NE region.

BJP leaders said that visits of PM Modi, Union ministers and leaders are yet to be finalized. The BJP and its allies have fielded candidates in all the 25 Lok Sabha seats for the eight NE states, which includes Sikkim. The BJP got candidates to contest the elections in the 60-member Arunachal assembly and 32-member Sikkim Assembly, which will be held on April 19. (IANS)

