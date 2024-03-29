Assam: Amit Shah to visit state ahead of Lok Sabha Elections on April 6

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Assam on April 6, just ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.
As per sources, the home minister will be attending public events in Lakhimpur and Hojai in Assam.
The development was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda might visit the state soon.
Amit Shah was slated to visit the state earlier in March but postponed due to the announcement of election dates.
Shah was set to the BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign with a public rally in Hojai. He was also going to inaugurate the Bardowa project by the state government in Nagaon district.
The project aims to develop the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev into a tourist destination while preserving its history and culture.
Meanwhile, elections in Assam are gaining momentum after the notification for the by-poll to five Lok Sabha seats was announced on Wednesday.
Scheduled for April 26, the phase has witnessed tough fighting in Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu (ST), Silchar (SC) and Karimganj districts. Prominent personalities in the region have been in the fray for parliamentary seats.
Notably, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi is all set to challenge BJP’s Suresh Bora and AIUDF’s Aminul Islam in Nagaon.
Similarly, Darrang-Udalguri is witnessing a fight between BJP MP Dilip Saikia and Congress candidate Madhab Rajbongshi. Silchar (SC) is offering an interesting contest with Assam Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya as the BJP representative who is poised to take on Congress youth leader Suraj Kant Sarkar.
As the election process unfolds, candidates have until April 4 to file their nominations, after which the nominations will be verified on April 5. The window for drawing the nomination closes on April 8, raising expectations about the upcoming election battle.
The second round phase of elections not only marks a pivotal moment in Assam’s democratic journey, but also highlights the fiery political negotiations that are shaping the future trajectory of the state. As the electorate gets ready to exercise their right, all eyes remain glued on the unfolding electoral drama that is set to leave an indelible mark on the success of Assam politics.
