Assam: Amit Shah to visit state ahead of Lok Sabha Elections on April 6

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Assam on April 6, just ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

As per sources, the home minister will be attending public events in Lakhimpur and Hojai in Assam.

The development was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda might visit the state soon.

Amit Shah was slated to visit the state earlier in March but postponed due to the announcement of election dates.

Shah was set to the BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign with a public rally in Hojai. He was also going to inaugurate the Bardowa project by the state government in Nagaon district.