Union Minister B L Verma Reviews Welfare Schemes in Ziro, Calls Arunachal Pradesh ‘Jannat’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Emphasizing last-mile delivery of welfare schemes and inclusive development, Union Minister B L Verma on Tuesday said that flagship initiatives such as PMAY (Urban) and the National Food Security Act (NFSA) are making tangible improvements in the lives of people in Arunachal Pradesh.

Describing the northeastern state as “Jannat” (Heaven), the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution also underlined that targeted funding under PM-DevINE aims to balance infrastructure growth with the preservation of the region’s natural and cultural heritage, an official communiqué informed here.

During his visit to Ziro Valley in Lower Subansiri district, Verma undertook an extensive on-ground assessment of various central government schemes, stepping beyond official reviews to engage directly with beneficiaries and local infrastructure.

At Pai Gate, the minister inspected houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), reviewed the progress of the “Housing for All” mission, and interacted with residents to assess the scheme’s impact.

He later visited the fair price shop at Hong village, where he examined the functioning of the public distribution system under NFSA and evaluated the delivery of subsidised food grains to eligible households.

Continuing his tour, Verma visited the Health and Wellness Centre in Hong, where he reviewed healthcare services being provided at the grassroots level, highlighting the government’s focus on strengthening primary healthcare in rural areas. The minister also toured the Integrated Aqua Park at Siiro, observing efforts to modernise traditional agricultural practices of the Apatani plateau through sustainable and income-generating initiatives.

The minister’s itinerary also included a visit to Siikhe Lake, where he appreciated the scenic beauty of the region and reiterated the Centre’s commitment to promoting eco-friendly development.

He observed that schemes such as PM-DevINE are designed to ensure that development in the Northeast is both sustainable and sensitive to local ecosystems. Verma’s visit reflects a broader push by the Centre to monitor the implementation of key welfare schemes on the ground, ensuring that benefits reach intended beneficiaries while supporting holistic development in the region.

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