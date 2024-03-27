Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Nabam Tuki file nominations for Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday filed his nominations from Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency. Rijiju, the Earth Sciences and Food Processing Minister, filed his papers at Aalo, the headquarters of West Siang district, officials at the state election office informed. Rijiju was accompanied by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with MLAs Kento Jini, Nyamar Karbak and senior leaders of the party.

Arunachal Pradesh will go to simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the first phase on April 19. Talking to reporters after filing his nominations, the minister appealed to the voters of his constituency to vote for him so that he can continue with his unfinished works.

“I appeal to the people to participate in the electoral process peacefully,” he said and extended his best wishes to all the candidates contesting in both Lok Sabha and assembly polls. The union minister added that Arunachal Pradesh under the dynamic leadership of Chief Mminister Khandu will tread in the path of development in the future.

Former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, who is also the president of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), too filed his nominations from the West Lok Sabha seat. The last date of filing papers is March 27 while scrutiny of papers would be done on March 28 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 30. Counting of votes for Assembly polls would be held on June 2 and for Lok Sabha polls on June 4 respectively.

In the 2019 assembly elections in the state, the BJP bagged 41 seats, JD(U) won seven seats, the NPP won five seats, the Congress secured four seats, the PPA won one seat and two Independent candidates also won. The BJP won both Lok Sabha seats in the last election. The term of the present assembly is ending on June 2.

