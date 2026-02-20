Union MoS urges focus on women’s health, millet farming in Arunachal's Namsai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Thursday chaired a review meeting of the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh and urged officials to prioritize women's health, teacher training and millet cultivation to boost the district's development.

Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism, emphasized the Centre's 'Nari Shakti' push, focusing on women's health and cervical cancer prevention through comprehensive screening.

He directed the Health Department to maintain a logbook for patients with cervical and breast cancer to ensure better monitoring and timely intervention, an official report stated.

Referring to the proposed medical college, the minister suggested that authorities locate it on the district periphery to ensure easier access for residents of neighbouring areas and border defence personnel.

While reviewing education, Gopi noted low learning outcomes and recommended teacher assessments and capacity-building initiatives to "nurture future leaders".

Officials informed him that Oil India Limited supported the installation of 38 digital boards in secondary and higher secondary schools under Phase I, and that authorities would cover upper primary schools next.

In agriculture, he advised officials to promote millet as a nutritious crop and to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive coverage under relevant schemes.

In his capacity as Tourism Minister, Gopi highlighted the "Tourism Boost Vision 2029" announced in the Union Budget 2025-26, which aims to develop 50 top destinations into world-class hubs by 2029. He urged the district administration to apply once the guidelines are issued.

Later, the minister visited Namsai District Hospital to review its facilities.

