CM Defends Ride Shillong: 1,600 Users Already Embrace Electric Bikes

SHILLONG: As many as 1,600 people have already used the Ride Shillong electric bikes, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma told the Assembly on Thursday while defending the initiative against sharp criticism from the Opposition.

The Chief Minister responded after Opposition VPP legislator Adelbert Nongrum likened the project to "building a bridge with no river" and demanded accountability.

"The objective of Urban Affairs and of the government as a whole is to find ways to address traffic and sustainability, and to encourage sustainable transportation," Sangma told the Assembly.

"The thought process going on in the mind of the member is what restricts us from innovating. As a government and as a society, we need to try, innovate and find solutions."

He stressed that the government had not used any state funds.

"I made it clear in this reply that none of the government's money was spent; a German agency provided this grant because we want to promote cycling and walking. When that happens, congestion will go down."

Sangma added that 1,600 people had already used the bikes and that roads in New Shillong would include cycling tracks. "Yes, the member's suggestions are welcome, but constantly criticizing what the government does is a mindset that must change. If you find problems, give suggestions - I will be happy to incorporate them."

Earlier in his reply, Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar confirmed that the government had not sanctioned any funds for the project. He added that authorities had rented 20 electric cycles under the Sustainable Urban Mobility - Air Quality, Climate Action and Accessibility (SUM-ACA) initiative, implemented with support from Germany's GIZ. The government assigned the contract to Chartered Bike Pvt Ltd of Ranchi, Jharkhand. Dhar said that current Shillong roads do not have dedicated cycling lanes, but that all roads in New Shillong would include them.

"We have discussed the matter with the PWD; authorities have provided cycling tracks on all roads in New Shillong."

When Nongrum asked whether the Chief Minister's launch ride had used a dedicated lane or a cleared main road, Dhar replied that "there was no fixed road - during the launch, all users followed traffic rules."

When members asked about expanding the project, Dhar said the suggestion was "well taken."

