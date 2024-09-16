US Air Force’s Assam Draggins Return To Arunachal To Pay Tributes To Fallen Heroes After 81 Years

PASIGHAT: Officials and members of the 25th Fighter Squadron of the US Air Force, known as the “Assam Draggins,” paid a visit to the Hump Museum in Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat in order to pay their tribute to the fallen comrades.

The squadron is revered for playing a vital role in World War II operations over the Himalayan mountains. This visit marks their return to the region after a hiatus of 81 years to commemorate the sacrifices of those who perished during their missions.

The occasion turned into an emotional affair as Lt. Col. Justin “Riot” Davis and Capt. Nivruth Maramreddy, along with their unit, expressed gratitude to the invaluable sacrifices made as they paid homage to the pilots who lost their lives while flying over the treacherous terrain of Arunachal Pradesh.