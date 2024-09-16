US Air Force’s Assam Draggins Return To Arunachal To Pay Tributes To Fallen Heroes After 81 Years

PASIGHAT: Officials and members of the 25th Fighter Squadron of the US Air Force, known as the “Assam Draggins,” paid a visit to the Hump Museum in Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat in order to pay their tribute to the fallen comrades.
The squadron is revered for playing a vital role in World War II operations over the Himalayan mountains. This visit marks their return to the region after a hiatus of 81 years to commemorate the sacrifices of those who perished during their missions.
The occasion turned into an emotional affair as Lt. Col. Justin “Riot” Davis and Capt. Nivruth Maramreddy, along with their unit, expressed gratitude to the invaluable sacrifices made as they paid homage to the pilots who lost their lives while flying over the treacherous terrain of Arunachal Pradesh.
The squadron is known for its crucial role in transporting vital supplies to allied forces in China. Sadly, the dangerous route over the 10,000-foot-high mountains culminated in the loss of over 650 aircraft and countless lives.
In 2016-17, a search mission was conducted by the US Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency (DPAA) in Arunachal Pradesh to trace the remains of unaccounted-for American airmen.
It is believed that the remains of around 400 airmen are scattered throughout the Himalayan mountains in the region.
The 25th Fighter Squadron, commonly referred to as “Assam Draggins” after their base at Dinjan in upper Assam, engaged in a combat mission for the first time over the Hump on September 25, 1942.
They played an instrumental role in supporting the Allied war effort but they faced stiff challenges to operate in the high-altitude harsh conditions, leading to frequent crashes.
Meanwhile, the Hump Museum located in Pasighat which was inaugurated back in 2023 serves as a memorial to these fallen heroes and a testament to their bravery.
