US looking forward to deepening ties with Northeast India: Kathy Giles-Diaz

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: US Consul General in Kolkata, Kathy Giles-Diaz, said that Arunachal Pradesh has immense potential, much of which is yet to be tapped.

"Arunachal Pradesh has immense potential, much of which is yet untapped. This is a place that is rich in resources. It has abundant agriculture with strong organic practices that promote sustainability. The beautiful mountains and rivers offer opportunities for ecotourism. Its people have an impressive entrepreneurial spirit. Arunachal Pradesh is one of India's hidden gems. I'm looking forward to deepening our partnerships here and across the rest of the East and Northeast," she said.

The Consul General, who is on a two-day visit to the northeastern state, was speaking to the media at a city hotel here on Thursday night. She also spoke about how Arunachal Pradesh, being blessed with beautiful nature, can work on making more connections so that its tourism potential can be explored and shared with the outside world.

"It is blessed with beautiful nature but not the easiest to get to. More direct connections can be worked on to explore opportunities for tourism, particularly ecotourism," she said. She also saw hydropower as another field prospect where the government can work on.

On the education front, while highlighting that over 330,000 students from India went to the US this year for studies, Kathy said she wants to see students from Arunachal to be among these students. For that, she said that they are looking forward to providing resources to universities and colleges in the state so that more and more students are exposed to such opportunities and avail themselves of them.

With the opening of an American shelf in Don Bosco College, Jollang, on Thursday, she said that they are hopeful of conducting many similar programmes to reach more students.

The Consul General also spoke about the Hump Museum in Pasighat that was inaugurated last year, dedicated to the memory of hundreds of US airmen who flew the Hump route, losing their lives in crashes.

