Manas National Park & Tiger Reserve Opens for Ecotourism Season Amid Cleanliness Drive Ahead of World Tourism Day

KOKRAJHAR: In modification of the office order no. 516, dated 5th September, 2024, consequent to the completion of the stipulated monsoon closure period as prescribed by the Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and the National Tiger Conservation Authority vide letter no. 15-1(17)/2015-NTCA dated 18th August, 2015, the Manas National Park & Tiger Reserve situated in the foothills of Baksa district of BTC, Assam will be open for the ecotourism seasons with effect from September 27 subject to relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997, until further notice.

The sources also informed that the Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and the National Tiger Conservation Authority vide letter no. 15-15/2022-NTCA and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Assam vide letter no, WLIFG. 35/NTCA/Pt.-V, the Park will remain closed for the visitors on every Wednesday during 2024-25 ecotourism season.

Meanwhile, a cleanliness drive was organized on Wednesday at the Bansbari Range of the Manas National Park, the main entrance to the park in anticipation of World Tourism Day and as part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva 2024” campaign. The initiative aimed to promote cleanliness and enhance the environment around the park.

Officials from the Forest department were joined by the representatives from the Manas Jeep Safari Association, Manas Ever Welfare Society (MEWS), Manas Nature Guides’ Association, and the All-Assam Tourist Guides’ Association. Together, they worked to clean and preserve the natural beauty of the park, ensuring a cleaner environment for both visitors and wildlife.

