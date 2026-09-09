Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Arrives in Arunachal Pradesh for Two-Day Visit

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrived in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday on a two-day visit during which he will address a special session of the state Legislative Assembly and visit key institutions in the state capital, officials said.

Radhakrishnan arrived at Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi, near here, where he was received by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and other dignitaries.

He was accorded a guard of honour at the airport before proceeding to Lok Bhawan, where he will stay overnight, officials said.

"Warmly received the Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri C P Radhakrishnan Ji, at Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar. A warm and heartfelt welcome to the Land of the Rising Sun, Arunachal Pradesh," Khandu said in a post on X.

The chief minister said the state was honoured to have the Vice President in Arunachal Pradesh and expressed hope that his visit would be memorable and meaningful, marked by the warmth of the people, the state's mountains and its rich tribal heritage.

The state government has also arranged a dinner for the visiting dignitary at Lok Bhawan, where he is likely to interact with the Governor, Chief Minister and members of the state cabinet, officials said.

On Wednesday, Radhakrishnan will attend a special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and visit the Assembly Gallery-cum-Museum.

His itinerary also includes visits to Nyedar Namlo (Prayer Hall), the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum and the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired, here.

Officials said the visits are expected to highlight Arunachal Pradesh's cultural heritage and the importance of education and inclusive development, particularly through his visit to the state museum and the school for children with hearing and visual impairments.

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