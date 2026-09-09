Meghalaya Government Assures KSU of Facilitation Centres at Umling, Ratachera

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government on Tuesday assured the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) that facilitation centres at Umling and Ratachera would become operational by the last week of November or the first week of December under the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016.

The assurance came during a government-invited meeting to review the KSU's five-point charter of demands. The Government also agreed that the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and other officials of East Jaintia Hills would have no direct or indirect role in the Shree Cement fact-finding committee. Details of the committee members will be shared with the KSU within a few days.

KSU former general secretary Donald Thabah said the union also sought changes in the tenant registration process, including verification by traditional heads such as Rongbha Shnong, Sordars and Nokmas. The Government agreed that facilitation centres should become functional before the proposed registration app is implemented.

On migrant workers, the Government will organise a workshop for Labour Department officials on implementing the Meghalaya Identification, Registration, Safety and Security of Migrant Workers Act, 2020. It also agreed to incorporate provisions related to crime tracing and penalties.

The KSU was informed that Grade D recruitment would no longer require personal interviews. The Government is also examining recruitment procedures for technical non-gazetted Grade B and C posts. The union further opposed constituting the NEIGRIHMS governing council until its demands concerning the institute are addressed.

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