Village in Arunachal Pradesh District Gets Skill Development Centre

Our correspondent

Itanagar: The Indian Army has set up a skill development centre at Namasibo Vibrant Village in Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh to boost women’s empowerment and nurture local craftsmanship in forward and remote areas of the frontier state. The state-of-the-art skill development centre that was inaugurated on Saturday aims to empower women by providing a platform to hone their skills, promote self-sufficiency, and make them contributing members of society. The centre is equipped with modern facilities like a Gale weaver, a stitching machine, an intuitive interactive learning system, and professional teachers who will offer training on various skills.

“This centre will provide a platform for the women to hone their cultural skills, enhancing their employability and contributing to the growth of society, the regions, and the state as a whole,” said Manigong additional deputy commissioner Idam Bagra. Galo Welfare Society chairperson Moi Bagra, ArSRLM Manigong Rijum Puning, and Monigong police station officer in-charge sub-inspector Nani Tadu were present on the occasion.

