Arunachal Pradesh: Army constructs hostel, classroom in remote village school

Itanagar: The Indian Army on Friday inaugurated a hostel and a class room at Papikrong school, situated at a vibrant village under Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh, as part of its outreach programme in forward and remote villages of the state for boosting solidarity and harmony with locals.

The inauguration marked a major milestone in the region’s development, promising enhanced educational opportunities for local students, an official release informed here.

The local community is agog with the inauguration of the state-of-the-art school hostel and classroom in the remote village. The newly-constructed facilities aimed at providing a conducive learning environment, building the educational gap in the region.

The hostel, equipped with modern amenities, will accommodate students from nearby remote areas, ensuring uninterrupted education. The classroom, designed to facilitate interactive learning will cater to the growing student population and prepare them for the competitive educational environment of the country.

The Government Residential School Papikrong is one of the only schools close to LAC in entire Arunachal Pradesh which is being managed and run by the village locals with support of Sun Bird Trust Foundation and the Indian Army.

The school under the management of Sun Bird’s Trust and teachers got a new lease of life with the facilities and currently has over 100 students.

During the programme, students not only prepared magnificent appreciation cards for their teachers but also displayed their gratitude and appreciation towards the Indian Army for supporting their educational cause for a brighter future.

“This infrastructure will revolutionize education in our village, empowering future generations,” said the school chairperson. Dignitaries including Monigong ADC Idam Bam, Galo Welfare Society chairperson Moi Bagra also graced the occasion among others.

