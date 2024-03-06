Vitality of language depends on native speakers’ attitude: Prof S Simon John

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The director of Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS) under the Rajiv Gandhi University, Prof S Simon John has said that vitality of a language solely depends on the native speakers’ attitude towards it.

Take pride in speaking your mother language, Prof John said while taking part in a book distribution and outreach programme on promotion and revitalisation of mother language at Nyereng village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district.

The event was organized to sensitize people about the importance of promoting and revitalising the mother language. The programme was jointly organized by the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies, RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) and Tribal Health Collaborative, Parimal Foundation.

A book titled, ‘Dictionary and Grammar of Ashing: A Moribund Language of Arunachal Pradesh’, jointly authored by Mechek Sampar Awan, Kaling Dabi, S Simon John, Tame Ramya, Kombong Darang and Tailyang Nampi were distributed to native speakers of Ashing (Adi).

The book has been published by the Centre for Endangered Languages (CFEL, AITS-RGU) in collaboration with the North Eastern Council, government of India. Prof John, who is also CFEL coordinator, thanked the native speakers for their cooperation and active participation in the documentation of their language and culture.

Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) executive director Vijay Swami disclosed that RCML has been created not only to document the mother languages but also to promote them.

“Our team is putting all effort to contribute as much as possible in the process of language documentation and promotion of indigenous communities,” he added.

RCMLs coordinator and also author of the book, Dr Mechek Sampar Awan highlighted how a language becomes endangered and how to revitalize and protect it from endangerment.

He urged the native speakers of Ashing (Adi) to let their children acquire the language in a natural setting by regularly conversing in it.

Tribal Health Collaborative (THC) at Piramal Foundation representative, Dr Kaling Dabi emphasised the importance of community ownership in preserving one’s own language.

RCMLs research officer Dr Kombong Darang emphasized the importance of community participation in the process of language documentation.

“The documentation of language is a two-way process. The researcher and the community members have to coordinate with each other for a successful documentation of any language,” Dr Darang added.

A RCML team, later, collected linguistic and cultural data from the native speakers for compiling children’s illustrative pictorial glossaries.

On the occasion, Gommang Tamut donated traditional attires worn by the Ashing (Adi) community to the RIWATCH museum located in Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district.

Also present were Dugbang Lipir, Tailyang Nampi, Chitut Dawa Danggen, Dongkong Sibo, Nuni Sibo and native speakers from Nyereng and Kugging villages.

