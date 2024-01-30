Vivek Dwar and STEM lab inaugurated in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: In a significant move towards enhancing educational infrastructure and cultural values, Arunachal Pradesh PHE & WS Minister Wangki Lowang, inaugurated Vivek Dwar and a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Lab at the Ramakrishna Mission School in Narottam Nagar, in Tirap district of the state. The STEM Lab, established with the support of the INFOSYS Foundation, is aimed at bolstering scientific learning and innovation.

Vivek Dwar, an intricately designed archway by artisans from North India, symbolizes the blend of traditional artistry with modern educational values. The inauguration of this structure adds a new cultural dimension to Narottam Nagar, known for its holistic education approach.

The event was attended by assistant general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Balabhadrananda, and other notable figures. He laid the foundation stone for a new hostel building at the institution’s higher secondary section, marking a step forward in the mission’s commitment to comprehensive education.

The annual prize-giving ceremony coincided with the inauguration, recognizing the achievements of students in academics and sports. The ceremony, attended by Lowang and other dignitaries, celebrated the accomplishments of students and the dedication of the faculty.

The guests emphasized education’s role in shaping societal futures and encouraged students to adopt service and compassion. The focus was on instilling values of humility, empathy, and social responsibility in students to prepare them as responsible citizens.

The STEM Lab, equipped with modern facilities, is expected to be a hub of experiential learning and interdisciplinary research, encouraging students to apply technology and innovation in solving practical problems. Infosys Foundation has set up these labs in both the secondary and higher secondary sections of the school.