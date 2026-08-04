Volunteers remove over two tonnes of waste from Itanagar river

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Volunteers removed 2,160 kg of waste from the Yagamso riverbed and its banks at Chandranagar in Itanagar during a clean-up drive jointly organised by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society (AMMS), with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd.

Following the clean-up on Sunday, volunteers carried out a waste audit, which found that single-use plastics, packaging materials, construction debris, old clothing and household waste were the main pollutants affecting the river.

YMCR vice chairman Keyom Doni said the audit would help identify the sources of pollution and support efforts to improve waste management. He stressed the need for greater public awareness and stricter waste disposal practices.

The YMCR said it would organise similar clean-up drives regularly and share the audit findings with local authorities and residents to promote sustainable waste management.

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