FMD vaccination drive launched for yaks in Tawang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development Department of Tawang district, in collaboration with the Indian Army, launched a three-day Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccination drive for yaks at Dopokhar to protect livestock and support the livelihoods of the Brokpa pastoral community.

The programme, being conducted at an altitude of 15,400 feet, aims to vaccinate nearly 300 yaks against the highly contagious disease. The campaign is being led by senior veterinary officer Dr Thupten Tashi and veterinary officer Dr Sang Khandu, assisted by a six-member departmental team.

The veterinary team also distributed medicines to yak herders and treated sick animals during the field visit, while the Indian Army provided logistical support to carry out the drive in the high-altitude border region.

The initiative is expected to benefit eight Brokpa yak-herder families from Damteng and Thingbu by improving livestock health and strengthening their livelihoods. The department said it would continue to enhance animal healthcare services in remote border areas through preventive vaccination and disease surveillance.

Also Read: Masked miscreants hurl petrol bombs at MSPCB office in Shillong