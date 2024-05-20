Week-long Siang biodiversity meet ends in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The weeklong first edition of the Siang Biodiversity Meet successfully ended at Yingkiong in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

As many as 140 species of butterflies, 100 species of birds, 300 species of moths were spotted during the meet organized by the Gobuk Welfare Society in collaboration with Epum Sirum Welfare Society with the support of Titli Trust, DFO Mouling National Park and Wildlife Division and the district administration.

Titli Trust founder Sanjay Sondhi said rare species of butterflies such as Dark Freak, Brown Gorgon, Yellow Gorgon, Elusive Prince, False Tibetan Cupid, Green Dragontail and Mottled Argus were spotted during the meet.

He said the Dark Freak is a rare species of butterfly found only in a few parts of Arunachal Pradesh. The False Tibetan Cupid is only found in parts of Dibang Valley and Upper Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh, he added.

He said rare birds such as Green Cochoa, Large Niltava, Black-Chinned Yuhina, White-naped Yuhina, Slaty-bellied Tesia and Spotted Elachura were spotted.

Sondhi said rare moths namely Phalera eminens and Macrobrochis flavicincta were also spotted and were covered in the recently published Tropical Lepidoptera Research, as new records from India.

Species endemic to Asia namely Asian Glass Lizard and Twin-spotted Wolf Snake were spotted during the meet, he added. Over 25 guests including researchers and nature conservationists from the country like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand attended the meet.

Meanwhile, the organizing team led by Gobuk Welfare Society chairman Dubom Tekseng appealed to all to extend their hand towards conserving biodiversity.

