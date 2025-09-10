Wild Balance Broken: Experts Urge Hunting Ban in Arunachal as Mithun Attacks Rise

Itanagar: In the wake of a sharp rise in mithun attacks across parts of Arunachal Pradesh, wildlife experts, tribal leaders, and environmental groups are calling for a temporary, regulated ban on traditional hunting to restore ecological balance and protect public safety.
The mithun (Bos frontalis)a culturally revered, semi-domesticated bovine and state animal of Arunachal Pradesh has reportedly shown increased aggression in recent months. Multiple incidents have been reported from districts such as Lower Subansiri, Kra Daadi, West Siang, and Papum Pare, where mithuns have charged at humans, damaged crops, and entered residential areas.
Experts attribute this behavioral change to unregulated hunting in forest corridors, which has disturbed predator-prey dynamics and natural grazing zones. The reduction of natural predators like leopards, coupled with frequent gunfire and human intrusion, is believed to be making mithuns more territorial and unpredictable.
“Mithuns are peaceful when left undisturbed. But excessive hunting and ecological stress are pushing them toward aggression,” said Dr. Tashi Norbu, ecologist with the Arunachal Biodiversity Board.
The Forest Department has acknowledged the issue and is initiating dialogues with tribal councils, village leaders, and hunters to find a balanced approach that respects cultural traditions while ensuring safety.
Community groups are now demanding:
A seasonal or region-specific hunting ban
Awareness drives in hunting communities
Forest patrols and animal behavior monitoring
“We’re not against tradition, but the environment has changed. We need to adapt for everyone’s safety,” said Nyama Tado, a youth leader from Ziro Valley.
The state is expected to outline new guidelines after community consultations.
