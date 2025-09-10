Wild Balance Broken: Experts Urge Hunting Ban in Arunachal as Mithun Attacks Rise

The mithun (Bos frontalis)a culturally revered, semi-domesticated bovine and state animal of Arunachal Pradesh has reportedly shown increased aggression in recent months. Multiple incidents have been reported from districts such as Lower Subansiri, Kra Daadi, West Siang, and Papum Pare, where mithuns have charged at humans, damaged crops, and entered residential areas.

Experts attribute this behavioral change to unregulated hunting in forest corridors, which has disturbed predator-prey dynamics and natural grazing zones. The reduction of natural predators like leopards, coupled with frequent gunfire and human intrusion, is believed to be making mithuns more territorial and unpredictable.