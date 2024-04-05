Woman dies after rock-slide hit vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A woman in her late fifties died on the spot while three others sustained minor injuries, when the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a rock-slide in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning, the police said.

The vehicle with four people on board was on its way to Pangin in Siang district from Pasighat in East Siang district, when a big boulder fall into the vehicle due to landslide in between Gaaling and Kebang villages in the district at around 10 am, investigating office sub-inspector Mobia Rambo informed.

The incident site is around six kilometers from Pangin and 40 kilometers from Aalo, the headquarters of West Siang district, the police official said. The deceased has been identified as Shanti Gao. The other passengers including the driver had a miraculous escape with minor injuries.

The district administration has advised travelers to be cautious while travelling through the Pasighat-Aalo road, which is prone to landslides during heavy rainfall days. They also requested everybody to avoid early morning and late night travelling.

Meanwhile, massive landslides triggered by torrential rain over the past couple of days have disrupted surface communication in several parts of Siang district. Heavy landslides occurred between Babuk and Kebang village in the district on Wednesday, resulting in blockade of roads at several locations.

Hundreds of vehicles coming from Aalo, Pangin, Boleng, Yingkiong and other places were left stranded. Vehicles coming from Pasighat and other places to Siang, West Siang, Shi-Yomi and other districts were also left stranded, officials from the district informed.

