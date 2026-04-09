Woman hacked to death in Itanagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A 42-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death in Itanagar, police said on Wednesday. Yapi Potom was attacked with a dao near her house in the ESS Sector of the city around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, police added.

She was rushed to Rama Krishna Mission Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Police said they apprehended the accused within one and a half hours of the incident.

Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar said preliminary findings suggested the attack may have occurred due to personal reasons. "The investigation is at a very nascent stage, and all angles are being examined," he said.

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