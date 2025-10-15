Assam Horror : Woman with Disability Hacked to Death in Tezpur

Tezpur: A heartbreaking incident has shaken Tezpur after a differently-abled woman was brutally attacked and killed with an axe on Monday. The victim, who was speech and hearing-impaired, worked at a small tea stall in the town.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Abed Ali, allegedly attacked the woman following an altercation. Locals immediately informed the police, who reached the spot and apprehended the accused.