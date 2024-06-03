Arunachal Pradesh: Governor K.T. Parnaik orders dissolution of legislative Assembly

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K.T. Parnaik on Sunday signed an order to dissolve the legislative assembly with immediate effect, paving the way for the constitution of the eighth SLA following the declaration of results, officials said.

Under Article 174 (2) (b) of the Constitution of India, the Governor has accepted the Cabinet's advice and signed the order to dissolve the Seventh State Assembly with immediate effect, a communiqué from the Raj Bhawan informed. The CM called on the governor at Raj Bhavan and tendered his resignation. Parnaik has accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his council of ministers. He requested Khandu and his ministers to continue working until the new government is sworn in.

The governor expressed his appreciation to the chief minister for successfully managing the state administration during his tenure, the communiqué added.

