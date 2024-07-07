Yogasana Sports Association of Arunachal Pradesh formed in state

ITANAGAR: A significant meeting was held online which was attended by yoga enthusiast and prominent yoga practitioners from the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The attendees of the meeting emphasized the importance and an urgent need to work for development and promoting yoga keeping in view of the yoga being treated as competitive sports nowadays. The participants also discussed about promising prospects of yoga due to the decision of Olympic Council of Asia to include yoga as demonstrative sports during Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan and as a competitive sports with medal rounds at Asian Games 2030 in Doha, Qatar.

Hence, the formation of the Yogasana Sports Association will mark a significant step forward in the promotion of Yogasana as a competitive sport in Arunachal Pradesh. The Yogasana Sports Association of Arunachal Pradesh looks forward to collaborating with various stakeholders, including schools, colleges, and local yoga centers, to achieve its goals.

Eminent yoga practitioners shared their insights and experiences, discussing the growing popularity of Yogasana at the world level, the Yogasana Sports Association of Arunachal Pradesh will aim to foster talent at the grassroots level, ensuring that young athletes receive the guidance and resources required to excel.

The house present unanimously agreed to take on the proposal for establishing an association to shoulder the responsibility of promoting yogasana sports within the state and providing opportunities yoga enthusiasts to showcase their talent at large. The house officially recognized the Yogasana Sports Association of Arunachal Pradesh as the official governing body for the Yogasana sports comprising of President, Anil Mili, General Secretary, Umesh Mimi, Vice President Gida Yaro, Joint Secretary Rikpu Kamcham and Treasurer, Tapi Sunku. The executive body of the association was also formed with other officials, stated the press release.

Also Read: Assam Celebrates 10th International Yoga Day Across Various Districts (sentinelassam.com)