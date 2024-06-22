Assam Celebrates 10th International Yoga Day Across Various Districts

JAMUGURIHAT: The longest day of the year has also been observed as an International Yoga Day since 2014. The 10th International Yoga Das was observed in various parts of Jamugurihat like other parts of the state, nation and the corners of the globe today amid various programmes. The Jamuguri Town Committee had organized the yoga day centrally at the Baresohoriya Bhaona Project site. Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika inaugurated the yoga day programme in presence of an august gathering. Similarly, all the government, provincialized and private sector educational institutions of the greater Naduar area including Jamuguri HSS, THB College, Jamuguri Academy, Rangachakuwa HSS, Paschim Jamuguri HS, Panpur HSS besides MV, ME and elementary schools had observed the day with pomp and grandeur. One of the central programmes of 5 Assam Battalion NCC, Tezpur was held at Dakhin Nagsankar HS wherein NCC cadets from Chatia HSS, Jamuguri HSS, Nagsankar HS, Kusumtola Anchalik HSS and Dakhin Nagsankar HSS participated. The programme began with illumination of a ceremonial lamp by Ballav Chapagain, headmaster of the school. Trained yoga instructor cum yoga preacher Niranjan Gogoi conducted the yoga session. Nearly two hundred students from various educational institutions had participated in the yoga day programme. All the proceedings of the yoga day were conducted by Anjan Baskota, associate NCC officer of Dakhin Nagsankar HS. Similarly, various NGOs and educational institutions of the Itakhola and Sootea area had observed the special day with enthusiasm.

DHUBRI: International Yoga Day was celebrated with full fervour and zeal at SHQ (Sector Head Quarter) of BSF Panbari, Dhubri under the leadership of Ashutosh Sharma, DIG SHQ Dhubri on Friday. Sector head quarters’ Officers, Sub ordinate officers and jawan along with their families participated.

Ashutosh Sharma in his message exhorted on the advantages of good mental and physical health. He stated that in order for our country's borders to stay secure, physically strong and psychologically sound "Seema prahari" (border man) are valuable assets.

Rangia: The 10th International Day of Yoga was celebrated with great zeal and gaiety on Friday in the entire Kamrup District under the aegis of District and Sub Divisional Administration including different NGOs. In Rangia, the yoga session was conducted by Yogacharya Jyotish Kalita wherein Kalita encouraged the participants to practice yoga daily for a healthy lifestyle. The session was inaugurated by Debashish Goswami SDO (C) Rangia.

The session saw an enthusiastic turnout of participants from across all departments of the Sub-Division. As part of the International Yoga Day celebration, Debashis Goswami, SDO (C) Rangia unveiled the 10th edition of the souvenir Yog Prabhati. Eminent personalities like Dr. Hitendra Kalita, Dr. Khabiruddin Ahmed,, Dr. Nilmoni Kalita participated in the event held at the Railway Community Hall of NF Railway, Rangia. While addressing the gathering, Dr Hitendra Kalita urged the participants to make yoga a daily ritual for holistic development of the mind, body and soul. On the otherhand the officers and officials of Sector Head quarter of Sashastra Seema Ball (SSB) also celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day at the office campus under the leadership of Rajiv Rana DIG, SSB. Yoga was also performed by the officers, Jawans and their wards.

Also Read: Tezpur Hosts State-Level Celebration of 10th International Yoga Day with Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma

Also watch: