Youth the torchbearers of ‘Viksit Bharat’: Arunachal Governor Parnaik

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Calling the youth the torchbearers of Viksit Bharat, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, on Friday urged students from Goa and Uttarakhand to uphold discipline, moral values, and a deep sense of national unity during an interaction at Raj Bhavan, here.

He described the Ashtalakshmi Darshan youth exchange programme as a far-sighted initiative that not only promotes cultural harmony but also nurtures "youth ambassadors" who embody India's diversity and collective strength.

Parnaik said that programmes like Ashtalakshmi Darshan reflect the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat, which aims to build a confident and self-reliant nation led by informed and value-driven young citizens.

He emphasised that every young person must strive to be an ideal citizen, "educated, disciplined, motivated, and rooted in moral values".

Sharing a simple yet powerful leadership mantra, the governor advised the students to be 'externally calm and internally intense', a quality he said defines resilient and focused leaders.

Drawing from his vast experience in the Indian Army, the corporate world, and as a constitutional head, Parnaik spoke about leadership and character building, encouraging students to take pride in their heritage, know their traditions, and maintain a selfless spirit of service.

He also highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's rapid development, the use of Hindi as a unifying language, its growing sporting excellence, and the people's deep respect for nature as a way of life.

The interaction was part of the ongoing Ashtalakshmi Darshan programme, organised by the North Eastern Council (NEC) Shillong, under the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) ministry.

The first edition of the initiative is being hosted by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), here, from November 1 to 14, next.

