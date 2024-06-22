Ziro is becoming a hub of sports and tourism, says SDO Kalyani Namchoom

A CORRESPONDENT

ZIRO: Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Kalyani Namchoom while giving away the prizes of the Badminton tournament conducted by Central Dree Festival Committee at said that Ziro is no doubt the hub of tourism and sports. She also admired and appreciated the Apatani people for being so passionate particularly about sports. The prize distribution ceremony took place in collaboration with Apatani Badminton Association (ABA) at indoor badminton court on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, Kalyani said sports is keenly promoted and participated in large numbers in the western belt unlike the eastern belt of the state. She said sports strengthens and integrates the social fabric of the society.

District Planning Officer (DPO), Joram Tatum, informed that the District Administration had pooled in lots of effort and resources in construction and upkeep of the three-court indoor stadium at Hapoli for badminton lovers of the district.

"I am glad the facility provided by the Govt. is put to good use and utilized optimally by badminton lovers", DPO added.

