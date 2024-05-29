Assam: 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across Northeast

GUWAHATI: A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, causing tremors to be felt in Assam, Meghalaya and several other parts of the northeastern region on Wednesday.

The quake struck at around 6:43 pm, with the epicentre in Myanmar with a depth of 110 km.

The NCS taking to microblogging site ‘X’ said “EQ of M: 5.6, On: 29/05/2024 18:43:26 IST, Lat: 23.46 N, Long: 94.54 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Myanmar”.

According to National Seismology centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Myanmar near the border of the Northeastern state of Manipur.

It is to be noted that no fatalities or property damage have been reported so far.