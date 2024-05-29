Assam: 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across Northeast

GUWAHATI: A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, causing tremors to be felt in Assam, Meghalaya and several other parts of the northeastern region on Wednesday.
The quake struck at around 6:43 pm, with the epicentre in Myanmar with a depth of 110 km.
The NCS taking to microblogging site ‘X’ said “EQ of M: 5.6, On: 29/05/2024 18:43:26 IST, Lat: 23.46 N, Long: 94.54 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Myanmar”.
According to National Seismology centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Myanmar near the border of the Northeastern state of Manipur.
It is to be noted that no fatalities or property damage have been reported so far.
Earlier on May 11, The National Centre for Seismology reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 rocked Afghanistan. The NCS reported that at 6:16 a.m. (IST), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 120 km.
While thankfully there haven't been any reported casualties or property damage from the recent earthquake in Afghanistan, the event serves as a reminder of the country's vulnerability to seismic activity.
This event comes just over a week after another earthquake had struck a different part of Asia.
On May 3rd, the island province of Leyte in the central Philippines was jolted by a stronger earthquake, measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale according to the Philippine seismology service.
It may be noted that the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) recorded the quake at a shallower depth of 10 kilometers, which could potentially cause more significant shaking on the surface.
