Manipur: State Water Resources Department Takes Action as Cyclone Remal Brings Heavy Rainfall to Manipur

IMPHAL: In wake of Cyclone Remal's wrath Manipur finds itself battling against relentless downpours that have inundated state. This has triggered widespread flooding. It poses significant threats to communities as rivers are swelling. Concerns are mounting. Consequently, state's Water Resources Department has initiated emergency measures to mitigate looming flood havoc.

Directives issued by Chief Engineer Remmei Alimmei instruct executive engineers of Water Resources Department to closely monitor. They are to mobilize resources in their respective jurisdictions. In bid to ensure comprehensive coverage each executive engineer is assigned specific districts to oversee. They coordinate relief efforts meticulously.

Executive Engineer H RojiKa Devi is entrusted with monitoring areas encompassing Imphal East. Jiribam. Senapati and Kangpokpi are also her responsibility. Meanwhile, Executive Engineer Dhruba Oinam oversees Imphal West. Noney. Tengnoupal and Ukhrul. In addition, Executive Engineer Laishram Mahenjo Singh is responsible for Thoubal Kakching and Chandel. Executive Engineer Kh Dineshchandra Singh is mandated to monitor Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

The incessant rainfall which began on Monday night has triggered cascade of challenges including flooding mudslides and landslides is wreaking havoc on people across the state. Particularly vulnerable are settlements along banks of Sekmai River as many houses now lie submerged and some swept away by the currents.

In light of Cyclone Remal, residents are urged to exercise caution, such as staying indoors or refraining from unnecessary travel. The official advisories were issued by respective district administrations to outline essential do's and don'ts to safeguard lives and property amidst the threat.

As Manipur braces itself for the full impact of cyclonic conditions proactive measures undertaken by Water Resources Department underscore state's commitment to safeguarding its people. Mitigating adverse effects of natural disasters. With monitoring efforts underway and resources being mobilized authorities remain vigilant. Ready to respond swiftly to emerging challenges posed by ongoing deluge.