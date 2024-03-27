Assam: Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi Discloses Assets Worth Rs 2.63 Crore

ASSAM: In a recent release along with nomination papers for the Jorhat parliamentary constituency, Gaurav Gogoi, the current Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, disclosed his impressive financial assets of Rs 2.63 crore has been disclosed. The breakdown of its portfolio shows movable assets worth Rs 38,30,796 and immovable assets worth Rs 2,25,00,000. Gogoi's financial declaration sheds light on his huge real estate holdings, which include inherited properties in Guwahati and New Delhi.

These assets include a share in his inherited land, spread over two plots worth about Rs 90,00,000, and an inherited 1,818 square feet building in Vasant Kunj area prestigious in New Delhi, worth Rs 1,35,00,000 The disclosures also mention Gogoi’s legal involvement in the controversy surrounding the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Guwahati in January.

Though he has been charged under sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, Gogoi insists that he has not received any summons from the court and no charges have been formally filed against him. Besides, Gogoi’s wife Elizabeth Clare Gogoi, a senior consultant in a private firm, disclosed movable assets totaling Rs 2,03,04,832, including valuable jewelery worth Rs 27,61,687 and further cash reserves of Rs 45,600 and Rs 25,200 were disclosed in the name Gogoi and his wife. Assets were also held in the names of Gogoi's two minor children which were disclosed, totaling Rs 22,03,538 and Rs 2,21,952. Gogoi and his wife also own cars, which they bought in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Gaurav Gogoi’s decision to contest from Jorhat is significant as it follows limits and is in line with the deep family heritage of the constituencies. Jorhat, whose late father, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had earlier represented him three times in Parliament, holds great emotional and political significance for the family. Gaurav Gogoi, who earlier represented Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency for two terms, is now heading to Jorhat, bringing with him his highly visible economic legacy and deeply rooted legacy in Assam politics.