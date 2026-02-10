10-bedded cabin inaugurated at Haflong Civil Hospital on ASHA Convention Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: On the occasion of ASHA Convention Day, a 10-bedded newly-constructed Deluxe Paying Cabin at Haflong Civil Hospital was inaugurated, and the foundation stone for the Haflong Town Water Supply Project under AMRUT 2.0 was laid on Monday.

The programme was held in the presence of Chairman, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) Mohet Hojai, BJP Dima Hasao District President, Vice-Chairman of District Planning Board, DHAC and MAC Dhriti Thaosen, Executive Members Samuel Changsan, Donpainon Thaosen, and Probita Johori, MACs Monjoy Langthasa, Ratan Jarambusa, Ramgalungbe Jeme, and John Phoitong, along with the Principal Secretary, DHAC, and the Joint Director of Health Services, Dima Hasao district.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries said that the new deluxe paying cabin would significantly improve healthcare facilities for patients, while the Haflong Town Water Supply Project would ensure better access to safe drinking water for residents of the town.

On the occasion, the top three scorers among Accredited Activist Mobilizers (AAM) of the district — Songpijang AAM, Hangrum AAM, and Raotilla AAM — were felicitated based on the ‘A Visit’ assessment conducted by the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

In recognition of their outstanding performance, the top four ASHA workers from rural areas of the district were awarded scooters. Additionally, 18 ASHA workers were selected to receive additional incentives for a period of six months. A one-time financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each was also presented to four retired ASHA workers as a gesture of gratitude for their dedicated service.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that the initiatives reflected the government’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare system and improving essential civic amenities. They added that such projects would bring long-term benefits to the people of the district and further reinforce public trust in governance.

