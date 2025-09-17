10 Rohingya migrants arrested in Silchar while attempting to cross border

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Silchar police arrested 10 Bangladeshis from Kalibari char area in the city on Tuesday. The arrested persons including children belonged to the Rohingya community and had entered India from Bangladesh. Upon interrogation by the police, they admitted that they had come to India in search of jobs and that they were employed in Hyderabad. But following the recent drive against the Bangladeshi intruders by both the Union and State governments throughout the country, they preferred to move back to Bangladesh through Katigorah border in Cachar. They said that they had arrived in Silchar from Hyderabad by train and stayed in the Kalibarichar area. However, local residents got suspicious with their appearance and informed the Bajrang Dal. The Hindu right wing outfit arrived at the locality and subsequently informed the police.

In recent times, more than 100 Bangladeshis, mostly Rohingyas, have been detained by Silchar police while they were trying to cross the border with the help of local brokers.

