NIT Silchar: Nine Bangladesh Students Suspended Over Violence on Campus

Silchar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar has suspended five students from Bangladesh for their alleged involvement in campus violence, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The suspended students are Sk. Shahriar Ahmed Akash, Shimantor Ghosh, Saumyajit Paul, Sazzad Hossain Rafi, and Md. Nur Hossain, all in their third year, with three of them studying under Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships.

The disciplinary action follows a violent altercation with fourth-year Bangladeshi students on the night of September 8. According to institute sources, contraband substances were also recovered from the accused during the inquiry.

Professor Dilip Kumar Baidya, Director of NIT Silchar, said the Standing Institute Disciplinary Committee (SIDC) found sufficient evidence against the five students. “They are no longer permitted to continue academic activities here and must leave the institute,” he stated.

The students have been suspended for two consecutive semesters, July to December and January to June and expelled from hostel accommodation.

Copies of the suspension order have been forwarded to Cachar Police, ICCR’s Guwahati Regional Office, the Study in India agency, and other relevant authorities. Representatives from ICCR visited the campus on Saturday to meet the affected students.

The incident has raised concerns over campus discipline and student conduct at the premier institute, with officials stressing that strict action was necessary to maintain order.