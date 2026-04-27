10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Live Wire Snaps at Solar Power Point in Assam

A 10-year-old boy died after coming into contact with a live wire that snapped from a solar power connection in the Nayapara Char area of Boko–Chaygaon Co-District, casting a shadow of grief over the local community.

The deceased has been identified as Rakibul Islam, son of Askar Ali of Nayapara, under the Chamaria Legislative Assembly Constituency.

What Happened

The tragedy occurred when a live wire broke off from an electricity generation point connected to a local solar power setup in the area.

Rakibul came into contact with the snapped wire and was fatally electrocuted. The incident has raised immediate concerns about the safety standards of rural solar power installations in the region.

Police Response

Officers from the Sualkuchi River outpost reached the scene, recovered the body, and made arrangements for a post-mortem examination.

No further details about the circumstances have been officially released so far, and it is not yet known whether any formal investigation into the condition of the power installation has been initiated.

A Wider Safety Concern

The incident has drawn attention to the risks posed by poorly maintained or inadequately secured rural power setups — particularly in low-lying char areas where infrastructure can be harder to monitor and maintain.

Local residents have expressed distress over the loss, with the tragedy coming as the community continues to grapple with limited access to safe and reliable electricity.

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