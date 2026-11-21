Guwahati: A fleet of 100 Olectra Green electric buses resumed operations across Guwahati on Saturday, November 21, 2026, after a two-day halt over concerns about expired fitness certificates and insurance coverage. The buses had reportedly carried passengers for months without valid documents, prompting scrutiny from Assam's transport authorities.

The 100 Olectra Green electric buses were withdrawn from service for two days following repeated enforcement drives and fines by the Assam Transport Department over expired vehicle documents.

The buses continued carrying passengers despite their fitness certificates and insurance policies having expired.

The vehicles returned to city routes on Saturday, November 21, even as questions remained over whether the required documentation had been renewed. The resumption has also drawn attention to the responsibilities of the operator and the availability of essential vehicle records for drivers.

The vehicle registration date was December 16, 2023. According to the supplied vehicle-document details, the fitness certificates expired on December 15, 2025.

The insurance policies subsequently expired on March 21, 2026. This meant the documents were no longer valid while the buses reportedly continued operating with passengers.

The reported gaps have raised questions about how the vehicles remained in public transport service and whether document-renewal requirements were adequately monitored.

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) procured the 100 electric buses from Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech Limited in 2022 as part of Assam's green transit transition.

The ₹151-crore contract included a five-year maintenance agreement, placing Olectra in the role of manufacturer and maintenance contractor.

The Assam Transport Department is responsible for regulatory enforcement, while Guwahati Traffic Police handles traffic enforcement within the city.

A further concern relates to whether drivers have access to the documents required to operate the buses legally.

The report stated, "More worrying is the claim that drivers are not being provided with the necessary vehicle documents or even basic information about the papers required for the buses they operate."

The buses had returned to Guwahati's roads even when questions about their paperwork remained.

The return of the fleet restores the buses to Guwahati's city routes following the two-day suspension. However, questions surrounding fitness certification, insurance renewal and access to vehicle documents remain.

The ₹151-crore procurement and maintenance arrangement also puts the focus on coordination between ASTC and Olectra Greentech Limited.

Whether the required documentation has been renewed and whether drivers have received the necessary records remain key unanswered questions in the reported case.