Goalpara: The residents of 15 to 20 villages in Assam's Goalpara district continue to cross an 80-year-old wooden bridge over Garomari Beel in the Chechapani area, despite safety concerns. As reported on Saturday, November 21, 2026, villagers are demanding that state authorities replace the ageing structure with a permanent concrete bridge.

An ageing wooden bridge over Garomari Beel continues to serve as a daily crossing for residents of 15 to 20 villages in Goalpara district, Assam.

The bridge is located in the Chechapani area and has remained in use for around eight decades.

Despite its age and concerns over safety, villagers continue to depend on the timber structure for their daily commute. Residents are now demanding permanent infrastructure to replace the old crossing.

The continued dependence on the bridge has brought attention to the need for a safer and more durable connection for the affected communities.

Residents from the affected villages are seeking the construction of a permanent concrete bridge over Garomari Beel.

Their demand is directed at the state authorities responsible for addressing rural road and bridge infrastructure. The Assam Public Works Department (PWD), which handles rural roads and bridges, is among the key government bodies relevant to the issue.

The Goalpara District Administration is also a key local authority in the matter.

As of Saturday, no officially announced construction budget or project timeline has been provided in the supplied report. There is also no confirmed date for replacing the existing wooden bridge with a permanent concrete structure.

For residents of the 15 to 20 affected villages, the absence of an announced construction schedule means the demand for a permanent crossing remains unresolved.

The next major development to watch is whether the concerned authorities announce a construction proposal, funding allocation or implementation timeline.

The concerns surrounding Garomari Beel come after another wooden bridge reportedly collapsed under a heavy vehicle earlier in November 2026. That incident affected commuters along the Goalpara Lakhipur-Takimari corridor and caused similar disruption to local travel.

Although the two incidents concern separate crossings, both highlight the difficulties faced by commuters relying on ageing wooden bridge infrastructure in the district.

For the Chechapani-area residents, the immediate demand remains clear, they want the 80-year-old wooden crossing to be replaced with a permanent concrete bridge.

Until an official construction decision is announced, the ageing structure will continue to serve the daily travel needs of the affected villages.