101 COVID cases in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TINSUKIA: Since the outbreak of the second wave of COVID infection, the Tinsukia district recorded 806 positive cases while a record number of 101 positive cases were detected on Friday, of which 75 cases were found through RAT out of 911 samples tested and the rest 26 cases by RT PCR tests out of 461 VTM collected. However, Health Department data revealed that 8,286 persons have so far been recovered out of 8,877 people who tested positive and there were 449 active cases in Tinsukia district till Thursday.

Also Read: Tinsukia All Assam Students' Union demands action against unscrupulous traders

Also Watch: Himanta Biswa Sarma Offers Prayers at Kali Temple in Behali





