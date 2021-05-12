Assam COVID-19 Update: Assam Witnesses Highest Single-Day Covid Death Toll

Assam on May 11 reported the highest single-day death toll of 85 fatalities.
The total death toll of the state now stood at 1,838 with a death rate of 0. 60 percent, the state NHM data.
Of the deaths recorded today, Kamrup Metro registered 35 deaths.
District-wise deaths also included: Dibrugarh (7), Nagaon (6), Kamrup Rural (5), Barpeta (4), Sivasagar (4), Sonitpur (4), Jorhat (3), Tinsukia (3), Cachar (2), Goalpara (2), Hailakandi (2), Nalbari (2), Bongaigaon (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Golaghat (1), Hojai (1), and Karbi Anglong (1).
Assam as of Tuesday has a total of 39, 264 cases.
May 10
As many as 77 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Assam in the last 24 hours. Of these 77 deaths, 30 have died in the Kamrup-(M) district.
COVID-19 deaths have also been reported from the districts are Kamrup-Rural – 10, Dibrugarh – 10, Bongaigaon – 4, Golaghat, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar – 3 cases each, Hojai, Tinsukia, Udalguri – 2 cases each, Darrang, Dhubri, Jorhat, Karimganj and Sonitpur registered 1 death each.
Further, 5803 new COVID-19 cases have also been detected in Assam on May 10. Of these new 5803 COVID-19 positive cases, 1481 cases were detected in and around Guwahati city.
On the other hand, the Assam chief minister tweeted:
May 7
ASSAM COVID UPDATE (As on May 7, 2021)
New Cases Detected - 5626
Positivity Rate - 8.24%
Kamrup (M) - 1551
Deaths - 47
May 6
Indian Railways has deployed 21 Covid Care Isolation Coaches at Guwahati Station in Assam.
These coaches are equipped with essential medical facilities & will provide necessary aid to COVID-19 patients in the State.
May 6
May 6
Assam on Thursday received 1 lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India for people above 45 years of age, informed Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his official Twitter handle.
The total vaccine doses available in the state now stands at 3,25,470, the minister informed.
May 5
With the commencement of another oxygen plant, the state oxygen production capacity has increased to 70.5 MT/Per Day.
It is to be mentioned here that Assam has currently 13 oxygen plants.
In a tweet, the Assam state health minister wrote, "WITH 13 OXYGEN PLANTS OUR CAPACITY GOES UP TO 70.5 MT/PER DAY
Pleased to share that our team has been able to put one more #Oxygen unit of 0.9 MT (100 jumbo cylinder day) at Silchar Medical College. Kudos to the team for further scaling up our Oxygen availability."
May 5
RBI announces Rs 50,000 crore liquidity for ramping up COVID-related healthcare infrastructure and services till March 2022, says Governor Shaktikanta Das
May 4
The state of Assam reported 4475 New Cases in which Kamrup (M) Registered 1417 with 41 death.
May 4
The COVID-19 vaccination drive for the age group of 18 to 44 years will be symbolically launched in Assam from Wednesday. The drive will be in full swing from May 7, said health minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.
"While we shall launch this #CovidVaccination symbolically tomorrow, it shall be in full swing from May 7," Sarma said in a tweet.
Notably, Assam received a fresh batch of 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech.
May 4
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to say that the only solution in India to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection is a total lockdown. "The government doesn't get it," Rahul Gandhi said.
May 3
Vaccine Update
May 2
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited oxygen unit Premier Cryogenics in Saukuchi, Guwahati with a capacity of 30 MT.
It is to be mentioned that the plant was shut down for long for various reasons. Meanwhile, the minister requested the management to revive both units and start producing oxygen.
April 30
As per ECI guidelines, RAT/RT-PCR negative result taken within 48 hours of the start of counting or certificate of 2 doses of vaccination against covid-19 has been made mandatory to produce to gain access to the counting venues.
Meanwhile, Kamrup (M)district administration has arranged to conduct Rapid Antigen Test tomorrow i.e. 01.05.2021 at Rabindra Bhawan, Ambari, Guwahati for the authorized media persons of ECI of the district who would be entering the counting venues for media coverage. The media persons are requested cordially to make it convenient to do the same.
April 30
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa sarma visited the new Oxygen production unit of Luit Aero Products at Silapathar in Dhemaji.
The plant has a production capacity of 3.9 MT/day.
April 30
The government of India has sanctioned 5 lakh plus COVID-19 vaccine doses for people in the age group of 18-44 years.
Further, the state government will receive 71480 Covishield and 128830 Covaxin vaccines. Read more
Meanwhile, the Assam government is speeding up to procure the same immediately through funds of Assam Arogya Nidhi.
April 30
With the induction of the 11th oxygen plant in Assam, the state now has the capacity of producing oxygen of 68.7 MT/Day.
The 11th oxygen plant has been commissioned at Mahendra Mohan Choudhary Hospital, Guwahati (MMCH).
Further, the plant has the capacity of producing 0.9 MT (100 jumbo cylinders per day).
April 29
Assam on Thursday recorded 3,079 new COVID-19 cases out of the total 67,278 tests done in the State. The positivity rate for the day was 4.58 percent. Out of the new cases, 1029 cases are from the Kamrup Metropolitan district.
On the other hand, 26 persons succumbed to the infection on Thursday.
April 28
Serum Institute of India has decided to reduce the price of its coronavirus vaccine Covishield to Rs 300 from the earlier rate of Rs 400.
"As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives," he said.
April 28
In order to fight against the COVID-19 virus in Assam, the state now has 10 operational oxygen plants in Assam.
Notably, with the commission of the two oxygen plants at the Assam Medical College & Hospital at Dibrugarh, the total strength of plants in Assam stands at 10.
It is to be mentioned here that the 2 oxygen plants have a capacity of 0.9 MT each (total 1.8 MT / 208 jumbo cylinder day).
Taking to his Twitter handle, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "#AssamCovidUpdate - ASSAM NOW HAS 10 OXYGEN PLANTS. With the operationalization of 2 #Oxygen plants of 0.9 MT each (total 1.8 MT / 208 jumbo cylinder day) at Assam Medical College & Hospital at Dibrugarh, our capacity goes up to 67.8 MT/day. HAPPY, and kudos to my team."
April 27
The state of Assam recorded 3132 new COVID-19 cases as on April 27, the state's active cases tally crossed the 20,000-mark.
On Tuesday, the number of Assam's active Covid19 cases stood at 20,896.
April 27
Assam Health Minister Himnata Biswa Sarma visited the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) Oxygen plant of 0.7 MT with 100 jumbo cylinder capacity per day.
Further in a tweet, the minister said that the plant shall get functional on April 29.
April 27
The Assam government on Tuesday announced that a 1000-bed Covid Care Centre shall soon get functional at Royal Global University in Guwahati.
Taking to his Twitter handle, state Health Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma wrote, "We continue to scale up our capabilities for #COVIDEmergency2021. Glad that a 1000-bed Covid Care Centre shall soon get functional at Royal Global University in Guwahati. I visited the facility to check the ongoing preparation."
April 26
In pursuance of the Government Notification issued vide no ASE.01/2020/Pt V/1 Dated Dispur, 22nd April 2021 and as active COVID -19 cases have crossed the 1000 mark on a particular day in Kamrup Metropolitan District, all the educational institutions (Government & Non-Government) including Colleges to be closed effective April 27 till May 11.
Meanwhile, all universities, coaching institutes, and all categories of students in hostels are hereby declared closed w.e.f. 27th April 2021 to 11th May 2021. However, online classes have to be made available for the concerned students.
April 26
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has advised the Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner to shut down all educational institutions including hostels for 15 days.
Earlier today, during a press meet Sarma said that schools up to class 8 will be closed across districts that have crossed 100 cases of Covid-19.
April 26
The Assam State Health Minister taking to his Twitter handle has listed out a district-wise positive case of the state in the last 10 days, i.e. 16th April to 25th April 2021.
As per the statistics, Kamrup (M) tops the chart with 6,026 active cases while Kamrup (R) shares the second spot with 1,032 cases.
On the other hand, Dibrugarh registers 961 cases and Nagaon with 704 cases respectively.
Below is the chart as per district wise breakdown:
April 26
The Assam government as of April 25 have administered a total of 20,19,921 doses to date.
Further, 1st dose 16,04,687, 2nd dose 4,15,234 and as on April 25- 16,516 people were vaccinacted.
Meanwhile, total vaccines available in stock 3,35,080
On the other hand, Assam State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet wrote, "As Assam continues scaling up its infrastructure and resources for the #COVIDEmergency2021, we're glad that our three Oxygen plants at GMCH, which we have set up with the help of Government of India, are functional now."
ofApril 25
Giving an update on the COVID situation in the state, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that 14 deaths have been recorded and Kamrup Metropolitan with Guwahati as its leading city registered 815 number of COVID cases. The positivity rate stands at 3.24%.
April 24
Assam Health and Finance Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that two lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines are scheduled to reach Assam today.
Further, the minister added that 70,000 people in the state have been vaccinated as of April 23.
Notably, with the rapid rise in positive cases, 80 ICU beds in Guwahati and 60 ICU beds in Silchar will be ready in the next 10 days.
Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma visited GMCH last night (April 23) to take stock of the COVID arrangements at the leading hospital of not just Assam but Northeast.
April 23
Assam has recorded 2,384 new COVID cases on April 23, Friday. Giving an update on the COVID situation in the state, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that 12 deaths have been recorded and Kamrup Metropolitan with Guwahati as its leading city continues to register the maximum number of COVID cases. Kamrup (M) reported 883 cases on Friday. The positivity rate has gone up to 3.29%.
April 22
The All Assam Students Union (AASU) advisor and also advisor to the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) Samujjal Bhattacharya took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 23.
April 22
The Health Ministry urged hospitals to use the drug judiciously and rationally. The ministry said that Remdesivir should be supplied only to hospitals and not to chemists or patients.
The ministry said that the drug must be given only to hospitalized patients who are low on oxygen and have advised that the use of Remdesivir Vaccine at home without out Doctor's consultation is prohibited.
April 22
As many as 1931 fresh COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Assam on Thursday (April 22). Of these, 680 cases are from Kamrup Metropolitan district, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet. The positivity rate stands at 2.63%.
Meanwhile, PM Modi is scheduled to hold a level meeting on COVID-19 at 9 AM on Friday. He will also interact with the CMs later and meet oxygen manufacturers amid spiraling demand for oxygen.
April 22
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government has ordered all coaching institutes to shall run with 50% capacity. Further, women teaching / non-teaching staff with children below 5 years shall be exempted from attending schools/coaching.
In a tweet the minister wrote, "In continuation of our earlier notice on districts over 100 cases, today Govt has ordered that coaching institutes shall run with 50% capacity. Also women teaching / non-teaching staff with children below 5 yrs shall be exempted from attending schools/coaching."
April 22
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi in a tweet wrote, "Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal."
April 22
The Assam government has released district-wise stock availability of the COVID-19 vaccine as of April 21.
Below is the list:
|Stock Status as 21-04-21-03
|Oistrict/RVS/SVS
|CCP
|CCPTotal
|OVS
|OVSTotal
|InTransit stock
|COVAXIN
(dose)
|COVAXIN
10(dose)
|COVISHIE
LO (dose)
|COVAXIN
(dose)
|COVAXIN
10(dose)
|COVISHIE
LO (dose)
|COVAXIN
(dose)
|COVAXIN
10(dose)
|COVISHIE
LO (dose)
|In transit Total
|Grand Total
|Assam
|10780
|120560
|129970
|261310
|8060
|74940
|25380
|108380
|1120
|9240
|5930
|16290
|385980
|Baksa
|480
|4850
|3790
|9UO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|300
|300
|9420
|Barpeta
|0
|20490
|1000
|21490
|0
|12210
|3450
|15660
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37150
|Bongaigaon
|240
|280
|950
|1470
|0
|2590
|470
|3060
|0
|0
|50
|50
|4580
|cachar
|440
|2920
|3480
|6840
|0
|9620
|700
|10320
|0
|500
|U90
|1790
|18950
|Chirang
|80
|450
|1450
|1980
|0
|1300
|2400
|3700
|0
|0
|500
|500
|6180
|Darrang
|940
|0
|1730
|2670
|0
|1560
|2510
|4070
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6740
|Dhemaji
|60
|1370
|5220
|6650
|0
|280
|300
|580
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7230
|Dhubri
|0
|1000
|7850
|8850
|2720
|0
|50
|2770
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11620
|Dibrugarh
|40
|450
|3700
|4190
|400
|3070
|670
|4140
|200
|0
|650
|850
|9180
|Dima Hasao
|0
|370
|1180
|1550
|0
|2380
|210
|2590
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4140
|Goa lpara
|400
|0
|5090
|5490
|1180
|1400
|30
|2610
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8100
|Golaghat
|20
|690
|2320
|3030
|0
|4100
|1080
|5180
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8210
|Hailakandi
|60
|1670
|3530
|5260
|0
|1350
|150
|1500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6760
|Jorhat
|860
|10
|4460
|5330
|800
|4460
|1700
|6960
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12290
|Kamrup Metropolitan
|2700
|160
|6500
|9360
|2060
|6350
|280
|8690
|600
|0
|190
|790
|18840
|Kamrup Rural
|700
|1330
|7170
|9200
|0
|2200
|250
|2450
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11650
|Karbi-Anglong
|620
|2170
|7000
|9790
|0
|1640
|1380
|3020
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12810
|Karimganj
|0
|2100
|2580
|4680
|0
|300
|700
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5680
|Kokrajhar
|0
|560
|6800
|7360
|0
|1290
|1780
|3070
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10430
|Lakhimpur
|460
|90
|2260
|2810
|0
|1780
|0
|1780
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4590
|Morigaon
|120
|100
|2200
|2420
|0
|930
|550
|1480
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3900
|Nagaon
|800
|7560
|8470
|16830
|0
|1810
|1600
|3410
|0
|100
|500
|600
|20840
|Nalbari
|640
|1050
|2460
|4150
|0
|800
|310
|1110
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5260
|Sivasagar
|640
|1000
|4720
|6360
|20
|4200
|1490
|5710
|0
|0
|1950
|1950
|14020
|Sonitpur
|160
|18190
|7110
|25460
|0
|6720
|800
|7520
|0
|8640
|500
|9140
|42120
|Tinsukia
|220
|0
|4500
|4720
|880
|800
|2520
|4200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8920
|Udalguri
|100
|0
|4890
|4990
|0
|1800
|0
|1800
|320
|0
|0
|320
|7110
|COVAXIN
(dose)
|COVAXIN
10(dose)
|COVISHIE
LO (dose)
|Total
|Silchar RVS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guwahati svs
|0
|51700
|17560
|69260
|69260
|Dibrugarh RVS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tezpur RVS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guwahati RVS
|0
|0
|0
|0
April 22
On April 21, the Assam government tested 62 passengers as COVID ve+ at Guwahati airport in RAT. Meanwhile, the number might increase after RTPCR.
In a tweet, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "On April 21, we tested 62 passengers as #COVID ve+ at Guwahati airport in RAT. The number might increase after RTPCR. Request every passenger coming to Assam to check their Covid status before boarding. Please follow #COVID19 appropriate behavior."
April 21
The Serum Institute of India on April 21 fixed the prices of the Covishield vaccine at Rs 400/dose for state-run hospitals and Rs 600/dose for private hospitals.
The prices have been fixed as per the directives of the Government of India. Serum Institute further stated that the company will serve 50 percent of the total production to the Government of India's vaccination program, and the remaining 50 percent of the capacity will be for the State governments and private hospitals.
April 21
All tankers carrying Oxygen, Nitrogen, and Argon have been granted the status of an ambulance by the Assam government, announced State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The decision has been taken to ensure hassle-free movement of these vehicles for the speedy delivery of oxygen to critical centers.
April 20
Assam on Tuesday registered a massive spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases.
According to the daily bulletin issued by the NHM Assam, as many as 1651 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Assam on Tuesday.
Further, 3 more COVID-19 deaths were also recorded in Assam on Tuesday.
According to the latest update, out of the total 1651 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in Assam, 742 cases have been detected from in and around Guwahati city in the Kamrup Metro district.
High numbers of new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Dibrugarh – 90, Kamrup Rural – 90, and Sonitpur – 82.
The COVID-19 positivity rate in Assam on Tuesday was recorded at 2.46%.
April 20
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan in a tweet said that the Centre is working closely with all the States and UTs on public health measures to contain COVID-19. However, the next 3 weeks will be crucial.
In a meeting held today, the minister further asked all the UTs to -
> Augment hospital Infra
> Ramp up testing
> Create containment zones
> Strictly enforce COVID Appropriate Behaviour
Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,24,455 on April 18 as 639 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,135, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.
The six deaths were reported from Barpeta, Cachar, Dhemaji, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, and Tinsukia district.
April 16
Assam Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a press meet held at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital said that there will be no lockdown or curfew imposed in the state.
Further, the minister stated that most of the cases have come up from the trading centers of the state, not from other places.
April 16
Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted:
April 16
Assam registered 573 more people tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally in the state to 2,22,940, with 4 more fatalities pushing the death toll to 1,127, stated the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin.
Kamrup Metropolitan reported the highest number of new cases at 245, followed by Kamrup (47), Nagaon (33), and Sonitpur (30).
The four deaths were reported from Kamrup Metro, Nagaon, Karimganj, and Lakhimpur.
April 16
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that currently, the state has a stock of 3.25 lakh dose of Covishield and 2 lakh dose of Covaxin.
Meanwhile, another batch of about one lakh Covaxin dose will arrive in a day or two.
April 14
The Centre has asked the states to follow UK's containment and vaccination model; more than 1,700 people test positive at Kumbh Mela between April 1 and April 15.
Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha passes away. He was COVID positive. Congress leaders - Digvijay Singh, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal testes COVID positive.
April 14
Assam on April 14 reported 499 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the active cases to 3,613.
Kamrup Metro reported 255 fresh cases, followed by Dibrugarh at 64, Kamrup Rural at 31, and Tinsukia at 24. The positivity rate stands at 2.72 percent.
April 15
Assam Finance and Health Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma took his second dose of the COVID19 vaccine on April 15.
Taking to his Twitter handle the minister wrote, "I took my second dose of #COVID19Vaccine vaccine today! I request all those who are eligible for vaccination to take their dose on time. #Assam is all geared up to ensure vaccination to all eligible. Together, we shall win this battle against the pandemic." Read more
April 14
The Indian government has decided to fast-track approvals for COVID-19 vaccines that have been developed outside India to tackle the shortage of vaccines.
These vaccines have been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) by other drug regulatory agencies.
It is to be mentioned that the decision was taken based on the recommendation made by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) to expand the basket of vaccines for domestic use and hasten the pace and coverage. Read more
April 14
India reported more than two lakh new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry updated at 8 AM on Thursday.
The toll from the disease remained above 1,000 for the second day in a row. Meanwhile, the active cases too witnessed a massive jump of 106,173, taking the total caseload to 1471,877.
April 14
Popular singer from Assam Zubeen Garg took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a private hospital in Guwahati on April 14.
Taking his vaccine, the singer urged everyone to take adequate precautions against COVID-19.
"Today, I have got my COVID-19 vaccine. Take yours too and follow the COVID-19 protocols. Be alert and wear a mask," Garg said.
April 13
The Assam government issued fresh guidelines for mandatory COVID-19 tests of all the air passengers arriving in any airports of the state.
"In partial modification of our earlier instructions, now all air passengers arriving in any airports of Assam will have to mandatorily undergo Covid 19 test (both RAT and RTPCR) excluding the transit passengers," tweeted health minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.
April 13
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today reviewed the preparations and took stock of the second COVID-19 wave with all the DCs, health officials, and other stakeholders via video conferencing.
Further, the CM said, "The Assam Model of COVID-19 management has borne fruit due to collective effort of the people, frontline workers, and admin. I have directed the DCs to expedite the vaccination process, ramp up medical infra and create massive awareness among the masses." Read more
April 12
With the upsurge in the demand for COVID-19 vaccines in Assam, the State Health and Family Welfare department has sought the immediate supply of 19 lakh vaccine doses from the Centre. Now it depends on the Centre as to when the vaccines will arrive in the State. Read more
April 12
The AASU (All Assam Students' Union) is worried over the fresh spike in COVID-19 positive cases in the State vis-à-vis the future of students. The leadership of the students' body feels that the fresh wave of the pandemic is bound to affect the students. Read more
April 12
The Centre on Monday granted approval to Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik-V for restricted use in India, as per sources within the drug regulator's office.
Developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Sputnik V is the third COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) after Covishield and Covaxin.
The Russian jab has an efficacy rate of 91.6% and is carrying out its phase-3 clinical trials in Belarus, UAE, India, and Venezuela, according to Sputnik-V's website.
April 11
With the detection of 352 COVID-19 cases in Assam, as per the media bulletin on April 11 the total number of active cases stands at 1,902.
Currently, 73,329 COVID-19 tests are being conducted with a positivity rate of 0.48 percent. Notably, the maximum number of cases are being reported from Guwahati, which stands at 186.
Meanwhile, the Assam government has completed 75 lakh COVID-19 test as of April 11. Read more
April 9
The Dhubri district administration on Saturday imposed restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC across the district.
Further, the deputy commissioner has made wearing of face masks by all individuals in public, frequent usage of sanitisers, and practice at least two meters of social distancing.
Earlier, Section 144 was clamped in Sivasagar and Hailakandi districts as well.
April 9
With cases rising in the Kamrup district, the district administration has chalked out an action plan. Kamrup Metro DC Biswajit Pegu took an urgent meeting on April 9.
ACTION PLAN FOR COVID TESTING IN KAMRUP METRO FOR 10th APRIL
|SL. NO.
|NAME OF BPHC
|AREA
|TEAM DEPLOYED
|1
|EAST ZONE
|IOCL, FCI
|5
|2
|SONAPUR BPHC
|LLNIP, DIMORIA COLLEGE, BANHABGHAT BAZAR, DON BOSCO UNIVERSITY, SONAPUR BPHC, SONAPUR COLLEGE/HS
|6
|3
|CAPITAL ZONE
|CENTRAL JAIL,KALAKHETRA,ISBT
|9
|4
|WEST ZONE
|KAMAKHAYA TEMPLE, POLICE RESERVE
|8
|5
|DHIRENPARA ZONE
|4TH APBN, SATRIBARI NURSING COLLEGE, HAYAT HOSPITAL, EXCEL CARE HOSPITAL
|5
April 9
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi wrote- "Our vaccination programme has to move beyond an individual's picture on the vaccine certificate, towards guaranteeing maximum vaccination."
Gandhi also urged PM Modi to give states a greater say in procuring and giving vaccines. Read more
Meanwhile, the Assam government has released an SOP ahead of Rongali Bihu
April 8
Assam on Thursday reported 245 new COVID-19 cases and with this, the caseload has crossed 1,000-Mark.
Out of the new cases today, Guwahati, (Kamrup Metro) records the highest with 128 cases, followed by Dibrugarh at 26, Kamrup Rural at 12 cases, and Tinsukia at 10. A total of 22,888 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Today's positivity rate is 1.07 per cent.
April 8
Assam Govt Issues 3 COVID-19 Protocol; Mandatory Test of Passengers from Karnataka & Maharastra
Assam Health and Finance minister Himahat Biswa Sarma said that the state government has issued new protocols for containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Assam.Read more
1. Passengers coming from Karnataka and Maharastra will have to do a mandatory COVID test in Assam even if they have conducted the test before coming to Assam. Read More
2. Every day one lakh COVID-19 tests will be conducted ahead of Bihu in Assam.
3. Doctors and Nurses in Assam have already taken the COVID-19 vaccine, hence there is no requirement for PPE kits for them. Further, there will be an adequate number of doctors and nurses compared to last year. Read more
April 7
With the majority of healthcare workers in India have already been completely vaccinated, the country now witnesses the second wave of the deadly virus.
In several states such as Punjab, Bihar and Maharashtra, the so-called "wedding season" has resulted in a series of super-spreader events.
Hundreds of people crammed in an air-conditioned hall in which people partied without masking or distancing during an ongoing pandemic, was always going to be an invitation for disaster.
Assam too is not far from the arrest of this virus as till April 7, the state recorded 195 new cases across the state out of which 104 had been detected from the district of Kamrup (M), as of 7th of April 2021. This metropolitan district of Assam has shown a sudden unexpected and steep rise in the cases which is very alarming, to say the least. Read more
Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal took his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on April 8.
Taking to his Twitter handle the Chief Minister wrote, "Took my first shot of #COVID19 vaccine at GMCH. Vaccines are safe and will help us defeat this pandemic. I urge all eligible persons of the state to get vaccinated and continue following safety precautions." Read more
April 7
COVID: Prohibitory orders issued in Sivasagar
In pursuance of the national directives for COVID-19 management issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, and guidelines issued by Government of Assam for prevention and containment of COVID-19 in the State, the District Magistrate, Sivasagar, Bishnu Kamal Bora vide an order issued on Tuesday, has promulgated Section 144 CrPC, 1973 in the entire district. Read more
Containment Zone Declared in Hailakandi District of Assam
With the rising number of COVID-19 cases being reported from across the country, in Assam the Office of the District Magistrate in Hailakandi have declared- Nobin Sunapur under Algapur circle a containment zone. Read more
April 6
COVID-19 cases surge in one Tinsukia school
Surge in fresh COVID-19 cases in Tinsukia, particularly in schools, has created panic among the guardians. With two cases reported from the 'Guru Teg Bahadur Academy' located at Borguri, the number of positive cases spiked to 41 within a weak. Read more
April 5
Fresh COVID cases detected in Lakhimpur district
Two persons have been detected to be positive for coronavirus infection in Lakhimpur district. One of them is an inhabitant of New Delhi. He was detected to be positive while Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) was conducted to him at Lilabari Airport on Friday night. Another person is a pregnant woman under Boginadi Block Primary Health Center area. She was detected positive for the virus when she was admitted to hospital due to labour issue. Read more
48,908 people vaccinated in Sonitpur District
COVID-19 vaccination drive has been underway in Sonitpur District from January 16 along with rest of the country following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Dr Biman Sarmah, District Immunization Officer said that a total of 48,908 people were vaccinated in Sonitpur District till April 2. Out of the total persons, as many as 38,869 people got shots of Covaxin while 10,039 people were jabbed with Covishield. Read more