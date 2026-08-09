10.22 kg ganja seized from passenger on Tripura Sundari Express at New Bongaigaon

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BONGAIGAON: Railway police seized 10.22 kg ganja from a passenger of the Tripura Sundari Express at New Bongaigaon railway station on Friday night. Talking to the press, Sanjib Choudhury, IC, New Bongaigaon GRP, said that acting on reliable information, police searched Coach S-5 of Train No. 14619 when the train arrived at Platform No. 1A at around 8.55 pm. “Four packets of ganja were recovered from a trolley bag carried by Kishar Kumar (27 years), son of Chathilal Mohto, a resident of Bibipur village under Garkha police station in Saran district, Bihar. Along with the ganja, one mobile phone and the train ticket were seized from him,” he said.

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