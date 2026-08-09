BJP Mahila Morcha Felicitates Handloom Pioneers in Boko on National Handloom Day

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: On the occasion of National Handloom Day on Friday, the BJP Mahila Morcha organised a felicitation ceremony at the party headquarters, honouring several eminent personalities in the handloom sector. Among the distinguished awardees was Lalita Madhu Jain, a pioneer in the Assam silk industry, who was felicitated by Handloom Minister Nilima Devi and former MP from Guwahati Queen Oja.

Madhu Jain has dedicated over four decades to empowering tribal girls and women of the Boko region through weaving. She was especially appreciated for embracing and innovating traditional Assamese weaving practices despite belonging to the Marwari community. Her creations, branded as Madhushree Sarees, are widely recognised for their high standards and craftsmanship.

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