103-year-old woman donates life savings to support 77 flood-hit families in Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: At an age when most people seek the comfort and care of others, 103-year-old Kanaklata Das of Majroumari village in Chirajuli, Sonitpur district, has set an inspiring example of compassion and humanitarian service by coming forward to help flood-affected families in Sivasagar.

After learning about the hardships faced by people in the Amguri Bagan area following the recent devastating floods in Sivasagar district, Das personally visited the office of the Sivasagar District Commissioner on August 17. She met District Commissioner Mridul Yadav and extended financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to 77 affected families from her lifelong savings.

The remarkable gesture by the centenarian, who chose to share her savings with people in distress despite her advanced age, moved everyone. Her act of generosity was widely appreciated as an example of humanity transcending age and distance.

District Commissioner Mridul Yadav expressed deep respect for Das's compassion and sought her blessings. In return, the centenarian blessed the district commissioner and conveyed her goodwill.

The district commissioner also paid his heartfelt respects to the 103-year-old and wished her good health and a long life, describing her gesture as an inspiring example of selfless service and concern for fellow citizens.

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