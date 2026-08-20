Assam: NGOs-CSOs call for dignified humanitarian response to floods

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: On the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, more than 35 NGOs and civil society organisations working with flood-affected communities across Upper Assam have called for a locally led, standards-based, accountable, and dignified humanitarian response to the region's recurring flood crisis.

In a collective position, the organisations said that the recent floods affecting Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat, and adjoining districts have caused significant damage to homes, household assets, agricultural land, and livelihoods, while disrupting access to safe water, sanitation, health, education, and other essential services. They said that the crisis continues for many families even after floodwaters have receded, with recovery and livelihood restoration likely to take considerable time.

The organisations stressed that humanitarian action must move beyond short-term relief towards safe recovery, preparedness, climate resilience, and 'Build Back Better' approaches. They called for greater investment in climate-resilient housing, livelihood restoration, WASH, public-health preparedness, protection, education continuity, disaster risk reduction, and early warning systems.

At the same time, they emphasised that Build Back Better should not mean replacing locally rooted ways of living with standardised external solutions. Recovery and reconstruction should be informed by the socio-cultural practices, traditional knowledge, local materials, settlement patterns, and preferences of affected communities, while ensuring safety, dignity, accessibility and resilience to future hazards.

Tirtha Prasad Saikia, Director of North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS), a local humanitarian organisation based in Upper Assam, said that humanitarian response must recognise the strength and knowledge that already exists within communities.

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