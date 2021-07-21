1,040 litres of illicit liquor seized in Sarupathar

A CORRESPONDENT



SARUPATHAR: Subdivisional Police Officer (SDPO) Trinayan Bhuyan and his police team of Dhansiri subdivision, conducted some raids on Monday at Sarupathar, Barpathar, and Naojan area and seized 1,040 litres of illicit liquor and 20 litres of IMFL. All the illegal and fermented liquor seized, gur and other raw materials that go into the preparation of illicit liquor were destroyed on the spot. Meanwhile, in this connection two persons, Anil Basumatary and Deb Chouhan were arrested and kept in police remand for interrogation.

