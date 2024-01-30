10th annual conference of United Bodo People’s Organization concludes in Charaideu district

LAKHIMPUR: The 10th annual conference of the United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO), held at Dawkha Fwthar under Bengenabari area of Charaideu district with two-day long programmes, concluded successfully on Monday. The concluding day agenda of the event began with the hoisting of the organizational flag by UBPO president Manuranjan Basumatary. While delivering lecture on the occasion, the UBPO president explained the activities of the organization and said that the governments at the Centre and in the State inked the 3rd Bodo Peace Accord with the four factions of the NDFB, the ABSU and the UBPO on January 27, 2020 as a result of continuous democratic movements. “Though the BKWAC was formed as per Para 5.1 of the BTR Accord, the election to the council has still not been conducted by notifying its villages and delimiting the constituencies. Both governments have still not taken steps to hold elections to the BKWAC. It is not possible to achieve development of the 10,00,000 people with the limited funds allocated by the government to the BKWAC, which has been formed by covering the Bodo people living from Dhubri to Sadia outside BTAD and to the Bru and Reang people living in the Barak Valley”, Manoranjan Basumatary asserted.

“UBPO, along with all the Bodo frontal organizations, will be compelled to think of an alternative unless the Government of Assam initiates steps to hold election to the BKWAC and to sanction large amount of fund to the council concerned. In this regard, UBPO has chalked out plan in the delegates’ session of the conference”, the UBPO president added. Inaugurating the homage paying programme of the event, UBPO vice-president Badal Mussahary said that the Bodo community must go ahead by strictly adhering to the noble ideology of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

On the other hand BKWAC Chief Executive Member Mihiniswar Basumatary, while inaugurating the public meeting of the event, which commenced with Manuranjan Basumatary in the chair, also expressed resentment over “government’s attitude of initiating no steps” to notify Bodo villages and delimit the BKWAC constituency and hold election to the autonomous council concerned.

“The Bodos, at present do not want to take to the streets again with the stir to achieve their judicious rights. The community has already tasted the bitter experiences of mass movement for a long time. Non-holding of election to the BKWAC, non- notification of Bodo villages and non- delimitation of the BKWAC constituencies have been posing as hurdles to the process for the sanction of adequate amount of fund to the council,” Mihiniswar Basumatary said and demanded the government of Assam to hold the election to council before the Lok Sabha poll. Reception Committee president Dharmeswar Konwar, the MLA of the Sonari LAC, delivered the welcome address in the public meeting, wherein Tribal Welfare (Plain)-cum-Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu was present as special guest.

Dr. Pegu said that the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Dalita people of the nation have been getting back their lost dignity and respect since when Narendra Modi assumed the charge as Prime Minister.

