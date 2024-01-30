International Rhino Foundation Executive Director lauds successful conservation of Greater One-horned Rhino in India

Guwahati: International Rhino Foundation (IRF) has applauded the hitherto successful conservation of Greater One-horned Rhino in India especially in rhino bearing protected areas of Kaziranga, Manas, Orang and Pobitora in Assam and appreciated the sustained sincere efforts put in by biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak to compliment the efforts of the government authorities in achieving the goal of rhino conservation.

The Executive Director of the IRF, Nina Fascione who has been on a two-week tour to India visiting all rhino-bearing areas in country, today lauded the research-driven work of Aaranyak team for conservation of the one-horned Indian rhino and other important species, habitat protection and restoration, engagement of community in conservation efforts.

During an interaction with the Aaranyak team here today, the IRF senior official stated that the IRF would be looking forward for much longer association with Aaranyak for the conservation of Greater One-Horned Rhino whose global population now stood at around 4,014. The IRF, a global donor agency that has been supporting conservation of different species of rhino in several countries in Africa and Asia, has been working with Aaranyak for about 12 years now on rhino conservation issues.

“I have been amazed by the successful conservation of India Rhinos in this part of the globe and IRF would be keen to support the conservation efforts of the species in years to come,” Nina Fascione said stressing on the need for monitoring of the rhino population on sustained manner for their effective protection.

Stating that the Greater One-horned Rhino that is thriving in India needs better global attention for its sustained conservation, the IRF official also called for knowledge sharing among all the rhino bearing countries in the world regarding their respective rhino conservation efforts, stated a press release.

