10th Ayurveda Day celebrated in Bongaigaon with tree plantation and medical camp

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: “Ayurveda is a philosophy of life—‘Ayur’ meaning life and ‘Veda’ meaning knowledge. During the great Samudra Manthan, Lord Dhanvantari emerged from the ocean carrying the sacred science of Ayurveda in his hands. That was considered beginning of Ayurveda in world,” said Dr. Mukul Sarma, District Nodal Officer of Ayush, while addressing the gathering at the 10th Ayurveda Day celebration in Bongaigaon on Saturday.

Dr. Sarma further informed that although Ayurveda Day is officially observed on September 23, this year the event was shifted to today in view of the sudden demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The programme, organized by the Ayurvedic Medical Organization in association with the National Ayurveda Mission, was held at the Greater Bongaigaon Press Club. It began with a tree plantation drive, followed by tributes to Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of Ayurveda, and to late Zubeen Garg.

The meeting was presided over by Ranjit Kumar Sarma, President of the Press Club, while Dr. Gopal Chandra Ray, Joint Director of Health, Bongaigaon district, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Others present included Dr. Mukul Sarma and Prasanta Ray, Secretary of the Press Club.

A free medical check-up camp and distribution of medicines were also organized for the benefit of the public.

