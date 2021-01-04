10th biennial meet of EdEn Society held in Tinsukia College

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TINSUKIA: The 10th biennial meet of EdEn-a Society for Environmental Education was held at the seminar room of Department of Zoology, Tinsukia College on Saturday with former professor of Dibrugarh University Dr SP Biswas in the chair. The programme began with tribute to Professor Debendra Nath Bhattacharyya, the president of EdEn and one minute silence for those who expired on May 18, 2020. The secretary Dr Rishi Das presented an annual report along with financial statement.

Among those present in the meeting and put forward their valuable suggestions were principal of Tinsukia College Dr Surjya Chetia, Dr Aporesh Gupta Choudhury, Dr Rupali Gogoi, Dr Kamalesh Kalita, Dr Ranjita Bania, Rajarshi Das and Anil Gohain. The meeting after adopting few resolutions constituted a 10 member executive committee with Dr Rishi Das as president, Dr SP Biswas as vice president, Dr Aporesh Gupta Choudhury and Rajarshi Das as secretary and joint secretary respectively for the session 2021-2023.

