Bhupen Hazarika Resurrected: Lost Tapes Fuel 'Bhupen Da Uncut' Centenary Tour

A quarter-century after a magnetic tape rolled in a quiet London kitchen, the raw, unedited voice of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika is bridging generations. The documentary Bhupen Da Uncut, directed by Bobbeeta Sharma, continues its global voyage, celebrating the maestro's birth centenary.

Built entirely from recently salvaged 1999 videotapes, the 65-minute film completely shuns dramatic reconstructions. Instead, it offers an intimately pure encounter with the legend.

The film's journey reaches its next milestones with upcoming screenings at Guwahati’s Chalachitram Film Festival on October 24, followed by the Mumbai Indie Film Festival on November 13.

Audiences are treated to an unfiltered "Bhupenda," who reflects deeply on his childhood, his New York academic years, his complex marriage, and his deep-seated vulnerabilities, interspersed with unreleased recitations of his poetry.

Capturing the essence of this cinematic resurrection, director Bobbeeta Sharma remarked on the archival treasure: "It is like a time capsule that brings Bhupenda alive in his own words, completely unfiltered and deeply personal."

As the centenary celebrations unfold across the globe, this documentary ensures that the Bard of Brahmaputra’s timeless philosophy continues to resonate, proving that true legends never truly leave us.