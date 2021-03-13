11 candidates to contest in two LACs of Dhemaji district

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: A total of 11 candidates are in the poll contest in the two Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LAC) of Dhemaji district, namely No. 113 Dhemaji LAC and No. 114 Jonai LAC, for the first phase of the ensuing Assam Legislative Assembly Election. Out of them, five candidates are contesting in No. 113 Dhemaji LAC while six candidates in No. 114 Jonai LAC as per final list prepared on Friday, which was the last day for the withdrawal of candidature in the first phase election.

The candidates in No. 113 Dhemaji LAC are- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate-cum-present MLA Dr. Ranoj Kumar Pegu, Congress candidate Sailen Sonowal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Chitta Ranjan Basumatari, Socialist Community Centre of India (Communist) candidate Hemkanta Miri and independent candidate Ayub Khang Brahma. Though six candidates filed their nomination papers in this constituency, independent candidate, supported by Raijor Dal, Narendra Kumar Pawe finally withdrew his candidature on Friday.

Similarly, one candidate, out of seven who filed nomination in No 114 Jonai LAC, also withdrew the same on Friday. He is Jatin Kardong, an independent candidate. Janata Dal (United) candidate Bhagya Chungkrang, AJP candidate Phaniram Payeng, Congress candidate Hema Hari Prasanna Pegu, BJP candidate-cum-present MLA Bhuban Pegu and independent candidates Madhab Masahari and Bhabani Boro are in contest in this LAC.

