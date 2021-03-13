Disgruntled Congress leader Subhashis Bhattacharjee vents ire at party leadership

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TINSUKIA: "The grassroots workers will save the Congress party and not the high command," said Subhashis Bhattacharjee, a disgruntled Congress leader contesting from 122 Tinsukia LAC as an independent candidate after the Congress had an alliance with a political party that fielded a candidate 'alien to Assam and Tinsukia in particular'.

In a press meet at Tinsukia Press Club on Friday, Bhattacharjee alias Kaju, a five-time Congress ward commissioner and two-time chairman of Tinsukia Municipal Board, vent his ire the on Congress leadership for routing out the existence of the Congress from Tinsukia, which was once a Congress stronghold since Independence.

He filed his nomination after getting confidence and tremendous support from grassroots Congress workers. Bhattacharjee also disclosed that at time when the Congress was attempting to regain its lost glory with bulk tea garden workers coming to their folds, awarding a party ticket to a non-Congress alliance candidate came as a bolt from the blue, creating a strong repercussion among the die-hard Congress workers. He, however, contended that he did not leave the Congress party and would work for the Congress.

